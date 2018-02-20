Fannin schools set to "Code Yellow" alert as precautionary measure

Following is a release from Fannin Superintendent of Schools Dr. Michael Gwatney in regards to an incident early Tuesday morning.

Dear Faculty and Staff:

The purpose of this message is to keep you informed.

Earlier this morning, the Fannin 911 Center received a call from a local citizen who said she received a text message indicating that there was a threat to “a high school.”

Not knowing any other specific information, our Fannin County schools were placed under “Code Yellow” alert status as a precautionary measure.

As we entered the Code Yellow status, Lt. Darvin Couch worked with his resources, and it was determined the text message that started all of this came from a mobile phone connected to a cell tower in Tellico - not in our area; therefore, this issue did not apply to our schools, and our code level was reduced.

Thank you for your professionalism during this matter, and I appreciate the support of our local law enforcement, especially our school resource officers.

Sincerely,

Michael Gwatney