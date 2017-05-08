Emergency executive meeting planned at CBMC

The Copper Basin Medical Center District Board will hold an emergency executive board meeting Tuesday, May 9, at 6 p.m. at the hospital, CBMC District Board Chairman Doug Collins said late Monday.

The public meeting will discuss the recent suspension of inpatient services at the hospital and address questions surrounding the District Board’s obligations to authorize the decision.

Chief Executive Officer Dan Johnson and Chief Financial Officer Tim Henry will also be present to explain the reasoning behind the suspension of inpatient services.