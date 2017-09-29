Copper Basin Medical Center to cease operations Sunday

Fri, 09/29/2017 - 2:12pm News Observer
By: 
JAMES WOLFE
james@thenewsobserver.com

Copper Basin Medical Center in Ducktown will cease all hospital operations beginning at 7 a.m., this Sunday, October 1. 

No hospital services will be provided at CBMC, including inpatient, outpatient, diagnostic laboratory or emergency care. 

The Patient Accounts office and the Medical Records office will remain open to receive payments on accounts and to fulfill medical record information requests. 

Hospital CEO Dan Johnson said in a news release Friday, "... CBMC has not been able to attract the investment necessary" to continue functioning. 

"Compounded with declining patient visits, mounting debt and reimbursement reductions, CBMC ... had no choice but to cease operations," the release said. 

For more information and details on the hospital's closing, see the October 4 edition of The News Observer. 

