Blue Ridge City Council and Mayor qualifiers told for November 4 election

Qualifying for the November 4 City of Blue Ridge election for all five City Council seats and the office of Mayor concluded Friday, August 25.

According to Barbie Gerald, election supervisor, the following will be on the ballot in November:

•Incumbent Donna Whitener and challenger N. Brendan Doyle qualified for the office of Mayor;

•Incumbent Harold Herndon and challenger Jane Whaley will run for the Post 1 City Council seat;

•Rhonda Thomas, incumbent, and Angelena Powell, challenger, will run for the Post 2 City Council seat;

•Seeking the Post 3 City Council seat are incumbent Angie Arp and challenger Kenneth Gaddis;

•Robbie Cornelius and Mike Jacobs will run for the Post 4 City Council seat; and,

•Nathan Fitts and David Stuart will run for the Post 5 City Council seat.

Current Council members Rodney Kendall and Bruce Pack declined to run.

For more on this and other Blue Ridge city government news, see the August 30 edition of The News Observer.