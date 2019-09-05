Parris released from hospital, booked into Fannin Co. detention center

James Larry Parris Jr., was booked into the Fannin County Detention Center shortly after 1 p.m. today (Thursday, Sept. 5).

Parris, 51, of 111 Queen Road in Epworth, is accused in the home invasion of his ex-wife, Carrie Michelle Parris, in McCaysville around midnight August 29.

The suspect allegedly forced his way into the residence and held his ex-wife and two other individuals hostage.

The situation ended when Parris pointed a gun at officers and was shot by McCaysville Police Chief Michael Earley.

Parris was returned to Fannin County from WellStar Kennestone Hospital by Earley, Det. Capt. Billy Brackett and Officer Mark Chastain of the McCaysville Police Department.

He had been in the Marietta hospital under guard since the shooting.

He faces 14 felony charges including home invasion.

