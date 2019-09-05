  • Article Image Alt Text
    Law enforcement officers from the McCaysville Police Department and Cobb County Sheriff’s Office prepare to put James Larry Parris Jr., 51, of Queen Road in Epworth, (in chair) into a McCaysville police vehicle at WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta around noon today (Thursday, Sept. 5). Shown are Det. Capt. Billy Brackett (second from left) Officer Mark Chastain (back to camera) and Chief Michael Earley (right).

Parris released from hospital, booked into Fannin Co. detention center

Thu, 09/05/2019 - 2:28pm
By: 
Glenn Harbison
glenn@thenewsobserver.com

James Larry Parris Jr., was booked into the Fannin County Detention Center shortly after 1 p.m. today (Thursday, Sept. 5).

Parris, 51, of 111 Queen Road in Epworth, is accused in the home invasion of his ex-wife, Carrie Michelle Parris, in McCaysville around midnight August 29.

The suspect allegedly forced his way into the residence and held his ex-wife and two other individuals hostage.

The situation ended when Parris pointed a gun at officers and was shot by McCaysville Police Chief Michael Earley.

Parris was returned to Fannin County from WellStar Kennestone Hospital by Earley, Det. Capt. Billy Brackett and Officer Mark Chastain of the McCaysville Police Department. 

He had been in the Marietta hospital under guard since the shooting.

He faces 14 felony charges including home invasion.

For complete details, see the September 11 issue of The News Observer.

