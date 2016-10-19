Wilma Lawrence

Wilma Kathleen Lawrence, age 89, of McCaysville, Georgia, passed away Oct. 11, 2016. Born in Lynch, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Luther and Ethel Davis Galloway. She had been a long time member of the McCaysville Church of Christ and the McCaysville Garden Club. She retired after many years of service as postmaster in McCaysville. Mrs. Lawrence was also preceded in death by her husband Quentin Kenneth Lawrence; son Kenny Lawrence; sister Bernice Ash; and grandson Allen Lawrence.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law Tina and James Martin of Acworth, Georgia; son Joe Lawrence and fiancée Gina Small of Suches, Georgia; brother Jim Galloway of Deerfield Beach, Florida; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren; and several other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services were conducted on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, at 1:00 p.m. from the Akins Funeral Home Chapel. Eulogy was given by Joe Lawrence. Interment followed in the Epworth Baptist Church Cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Doug Galloway, Tommy Ash, Dellon Ash, Robert Poole, Chase Lawrence and Beau Chancey.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.akinsfuneralhome.com. Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.