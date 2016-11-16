Virginia Terrell

Virginia Chloe McMillan Terrell, Nov. 6, 1942 – Nov. 6, 2016.

A vibrant, funny, ambitious, and loyal perfectionist, she was known by her family and close friends as “Jenni.”

She was a lifelong achiever. From her first grade award for deportment to her successful financial advising business, she sought to do more, be more and fill every second of living.

She was married for 50 years to Thompson Allen Terrell III, Retired Army Lt. Colonel. During their married life together, they moved 17 times and each time, Virginia began again: new job, going back to school or a new career.

Over the years, she finished college at North Georgia College, was Georgia’s Woman Of The Year at age 30, was a highly successful real estate broker, received an MBA from Georgia State University, became a certified financial planner and advisor, managed her church’s finance committee (Alpharetta Presbyterian Church) and held leadership roles in many civic organizations across the United States, including Rotary International and The American Association of University Women.

Her drive was overcome by Alzheimer’s around age 60.

She is survived by her children, Lisa (Matt) Nyberg and Chip (DeeDee) Terrell; her grandchildren, Morgan, Chelsea, Catherine, and Sarah; as well as her sisters, Merry McMillan Faulk, Carol McMillan McIntyre and their families.

She is at Peace with God.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, at 1 p.m., at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery in Blue Ridge, Georgia with Pastor Don Allen officiating. The family received friends at Ingram Funeral Home on Tuesday, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming, Georgia, was in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.