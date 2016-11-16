Unita Hicks

Unita A. Hicks, passed away on Nov. 4, 2016, at her home at age 75.

Survivors include her children, Sandy and Billy Leamon, Mitchell and Sherry Hicks, Gina and Jeff Burchfiel; step children, Rick and Lesa Hicks, Vickie and Frank Runion, Kent and Julie Hicks and James Hicks; son by another mother, James Whitener; brothers, Joe Millsaps, Jerry Millsaps, Herman Millsaps and Margie (special sister-in-law); and one sister, Patsy Jenkins; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren also survive.

Funeral services were conducted on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, at 8 p.m. from the Akins Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment followed in the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016, at 11 a.m.

Akins Funeral Home of Copperhill is in charge of the arrangements.