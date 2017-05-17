Thelma Clore

Thelma Juanita Clore, age 87, of Blue Ridge, passed away April 1, 2017, at her home.

Thelma was born May 25, 1929, in Gastonia, North Carolina, to the late Lon Cearley and the late Icie Adams Cearley. Thelma was preceded in death by husband, Everett Clore; brother, Dwight Cearley; son, Brent Clore; sister, Gladis Queen, sister, Hazel Reece and sister, Pauline Davis.

Survivors include daughter, Diane Clore, daughter, Christine “Chris” Pickett; son, Theron (Shirley) Clore; sister, Shirley Crawford, sister, Karen Collins; grandchildren, Kim Barrett, Bobby Croy, Kathie Reece, Brian Mumpower, Shane Mumpower, Jason Efird, Daryl King; several grand and great grandchildren.

Services were held Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at 7 p.m. at the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home with the Rev. Max Curtis and the Rev. Joe Dan Wilkins officiating. The family received friends at the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, 6 p.m. until service time at 7 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted to the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge, GA. You may send condolences to the family and sign the guest register at www.cochranfuneralhomes.com.