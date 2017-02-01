Mary Sudduth

Mary Sue Sudduth, age 88, of Novato, Califonia, formerly of Blue Ridge, passed away Jan. 20, 2017, in the Creekwood Senior Home with two of her daughters by her side.

She was born in Miami, Florida, on July 14, 1928 to the late Raymond Leland and Pauline Marie Martin Carnahan. Mary Sue was a devoted wife and mother and an active church member, singing in the church choir, singing solos and duets, and teaching Sunday School. She had a beautiful Alto voice, singing in Sweet Adelines and in the award-winning Dixie Debs quartet. Raising her family in Miami, she enjoyed the outdoors, growing beautiful roses and watching hummingbirds and songbirds come to her backyard birdfeeders.

She was proud to work as a substitute teacher and to volunteer as a court observer. Mary Sue and her husband, Glenn Sudduth, vacationed in Blue Ridge, Georgia, every year and moved there full-time in 1993. They were active members of First Baptist Church of Blue Ridge and greatly loved by the Blue Ridge community. Mary Sue enjoyed both domestic and international travel. She traveled often, visiting her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In 1997, Mary Sue and Glenn celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary. Several years after the death of her husband, she moved to Marin County, California, to be closer to family. She indulged in roses and flowers that perfumed a room and family photos, an impossible number of which were displayed at all times. Those photos were omnipresent because she loved God and family most of all, and she loved fiercely. All of her grandchildren were her favorite, and then she discovered how much fun the great-grandkids were.

Over time, the memories faded. The photos stayed, and they helped in those final years. She will be missed as she loved us all. Fiercely. Mary Sue was preceded in death by her loving husband, Glenn E. Sudduth, and one brother, Raymond Leland Carnahan, Jr.

Survivors include her children and their spouses, Sharyn Lee Byer and Barry Byer, M.D. of Falls Church, Virginia, Catherine M. Sudduth “Cathey” Wallbank RN MSN of Mill Valley, California, and Linda Dianne Sudduth and N. D. “Buck” Smith of Larkspur, California; French daughter and her spouse, Béatrice Wartelle Geslin Nas and Pierre Nas of Reunion, France; grandchildren Lauren Byer Burke (Ken), David Leland Byer, MD, Derek Nigel Wallbank, Jr. (Eeda) and Austin Dale Sudduth Smith; French grandchildren Florian Geslin (Marlène) and Louis Nas; great-grandchildren, Kenneth Michael Burke III, Carter Michael Burke, Elizabeth Lauren Burke, Emma Rose Wallbank, and Claire Elizabeth Wallbank; French great-grandchildren, Oscar Geslin and Mathilde Geslin; nephews and nieces Thomas “Tom” Leland Carnahan (Bobbi), David Anton Sudduth, Tammy Rae Scott, Sean Sudduth Adorno (Ashley), and Rachel Sudduth Adorno Hernandez (Pete); and several great nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral Services were conducted on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at 11 a.m. from the First Baptist Church of Blue Ridge with the Rev. David Whitener officiating. Special music was provided by Sharyn Byer, flute, and Austin Smith, voice and guitar. Congregational singing was led by Ken Bennett accompanied by Pat Young. A poem was read by Lauren Byer Burke.

Interment followed in the Chastain Memorial Park Cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Tom Carnahan, Barry Byer, Leland Byer, Derek Wallbank, Buck Smith, and Austin Smith. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Ron Sisson, Ron East, Bill Prather, Brian Huffman, and Brenda Argo. A luncheon followed the graveside services at First Baptist Church of Blue Ridge.

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mrs. Sudduth to Youth in Arts at www.youthinarts.org , the Virginia Hospital Center Brigade to Honduras at www.vhcmedicalbrigade.org, or to Audubon at www.audubon.org .

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.akinsfuneralhome.com. Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge, Georgia, was in charge of the arrangements.