Linda Hardin

Linda Louise Turner Hardin, age 57, of McCaysville, went home to be with the Lord, Monday, April 17, 2017.

She is survived by children, Brandi Allen and Shiloh Hardin; brothers, Jody Turner, Robert Turner; sister, Janna Pelfrey; four grandchildren, Jacob Lee Allen, Ava Rae Smith, Ally Lee Hardin and Addy Raine Hardin; one great-grandchild, Aubrie Marie Allen. Funeral services were conducted Thursday, April 20, 2017 from the Akins of Copperhill Chapel. Akins Funeral Home of Copperhill was in charge of the arrangements.