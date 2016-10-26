Kay Adeline Cook, age 86, of Mineral Bluff, passed away Oct. 10, 2016, at Union County Nursing Home.

Mrs. Cook was born Aug. 27, 1930, in Copperhill, Tennessee, to the late Chris Murphy Briant and the late Reathel Marie Hill Briant. A member of Kingtown Baptist Church, she was preceded in death by her sister Greta Jones, and her brothers, Clifford and George Briant.

Survivors include: husband, W. D. Cook Jr.; daughter, Linda (Gary) Smith; son, Doug (Mickie) Cook; brother, Milton Briant; sisters, Mary McCullough and Virginia (Arthur) Bradham; grandchildren, Patrick (Marsha) Smith, Gerome Smith, and Joel (Tammy) Smith; great-grandchildren, Trinity Smith and Justus Smith; niece, Janet (David) Ballew, several other nieces and nephews, and special friend Ruth Thomas.

Funeral services were held Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, at 2 p.m. at the Finch-Cochran Funeral Home with the Rev. Gary Parris officiating. Music was provided by Jimmy Helton. Interment followed in Copper Ridge Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers were; Patrick Smith, Gerome Smith, Joel Smith, Shawn Cash, Daniel Cash, and Sam Cash.

The family received friends at the Finch-Cochran Funeral Home of McCaysville, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, 11a.m. - 2 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted to the Finch-Cochran Funeral Home of McCaysville, Georgia.