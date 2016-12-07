Kathryn Waters

Mrs. Kathryn Franklin Waters, formerly of Blue Ridge, passed away on Nov. 27, 2016, at her daughter’s home in Fayetteville, Georgia.

Kathryn was born on June 9, 1930, in Fannin County and was the surviving infant at birth of triplets. She was married to Charlie Waters for 66 years. She was a homemaker who loved making a wonderful home for her family.

She loved cooking. She enjoyed making a garden each year and loved growing her flowers. She was a lifelong member of Lebanon Baptist Church in Epworth, Georgia, where she taught Sunday School for a number of years and loved helping with Vacation Bible School.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Ethel Stewart Franklin; infant triplet brothers, Keith and Kenneth Franklin; brothers, Floyd, Robert, Jimmy, and Billy Franklin; and sister, Louvenia Van Ness.

She is survived by daughters, Robin Lang of Fayetteville and Laveta and husband Stephen Wehunt of Fayetteville; granddaughter, Elizabeth Lang of Atlanta; and sister, Shelby Dotson.

Graveside services were held on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, at 1 p.m. from the Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. David McLendon officiated. Bob Mathis, Robert Sosebee, Bill Patterson, Mike Galloway, Larry Payne and W.T. Pittman served as pallbearers. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.