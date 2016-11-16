James Putvin

James A. Putvin, 100, formerly of Blue Ridge, Georgia., and most recently residing in Weedsport, New York, went to join his wife, Arlene, on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016.

Mr. Putvin was a native of Mattydale, New York. He graduated from North Syracuse in 1935 where he played several sports.

Mr. Putvin was a veteran of World War II, having served with the United States Air Corps , and retired at the rank of Master Sergeant.

Mr. Putvin owned a construction company in the Syracuse area before retiring to Florida.

His wife of 41 years, Arlene Benke, died in 1987. He is survived by a son, James A. Putvin of Weedsport, New York, a daughter, Janet P. Kissam of Port St. Lucie, Fla., and five grandchildren.

Services are to be announced. Funeral arrangements were with White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Dr. Weedsport.