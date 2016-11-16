Floyd Chapman

Floyd James Chapman, age 78, of Morganton, passed away Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, at his home.

Floyd was born Aug. 17, 1938, in Cherrylog, Georgia, to the late Robert Fields Chapman and the late Maggie Jane Chapman. Chapman was a retired US Navy Veteran serving in Vietnam, and also a retired engineer with Robert Shaw Controls in Ellijay. Floyd enjoyed wood working and mechanics.

Mr. Chapman was preceded in death by father, Robert Fields Chapman; mother, Maggie Jane Chapman; sister, Essie Holloway; sister, Evelyn Chapman; sister, Jewell Tidwell; sister, Violet Ward;, sister, Nellie Henson; and sister, Jeanette Chapman.

Survivors include: wife, Peggy Jones Chapman; daughter, Michelle (Richard) Martin; son, Michael Kelly (Lynn) Chapman; son, Mark Kasey (Sandy) Chapman; son, Mathew Kinsey (Mary) Chapman; brother, David Wendell Chapman; grandchildren, Justin, Brandon, Weston, Levi, Logan; great grandchildren, Ailivia Martin,, Hudson Thomas Martin, Claircy Lynn Chapmen, great grandchildren, Jacob, Isaiah and Isabella Boyd.

Arrangements entrusted to the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge, Georgia. You may send condolences to the family and sign the guest register at www.cochranfuneralhomes.com.