Claud Queen Jr., age 86, of Blue Ridge, Georgia, passed away on Nov. 8, 2016.

Born in Epworth, Georgia, he was the son of the late Claud A. and Edmona Stiles Queen. He was retired as a railroad engineer from the Tennessee Chemical Company after over 30 years of service. He was a member of the Lebanon Baptist Church and McCay Lodge #423 F&AM. Mr. Queen was also preceded in death by his siblings, infant Edna Queen, Jack Queen and Lee Queen.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years of marriage, Norma Lea Queen of the home; children, Mildred and James Johnson and Raymond Queen, all of Blue Ridge, Georgia; Roger and Debbie Queen of Ellijay, Georgia; brothers, Bill and Shirley Queen of Stockbridge, Georgia; Wayne Patterson of McCaysville, Georgia; Wayne and Diane Queen of Copperhill, Tennessee; and Ronnie and Ruby Queen of Epworth, Georgia; grandchildren, Kevin and Teresa Johnson, Cary and Leah Johnson, Julie and Travis Greene, Chase and Amanda Queen and Tyler Queen; great grandchildren, Dylan Johnson, Bethany Johnson, Kensleigh Johnson and Millie Greene; and several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services were conducted on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, at 2 p.m. from the Akins Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Delmar Davenport and the Rev. James Howard Galloway officiating. Music was provided by Carol Thomas, Martha Kreis and Melody Davenport.

Interment followed in the Lebanon Baptist church cemetery with Masonic Rites provided by the McCay Lodge #423 F&AM. Serving as pallbearers were Kevin Johnson, Cary Johnson, Chase Queen, Tyler Queen, Dylan Johnson and Travis Greene.

Members of the McCay Lodge #423 F&AM served as honorary pallbearers. For those desiring, memorial contributions, make them to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.akinsfuneralhome.com. Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.