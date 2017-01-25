Bruce Cone, age 78, of Blue Ridge, passed away Jan. 19, 2017, at Piedmont Hospital of Atlanta.

Mr. Cone was born Jan. 21, 1938, in Chicago, Illinois. He was a member of New Harvest Missionary Church in Ellijay, Georgia.

He was preceded in death by a son, Sean Michael Cone and a brother; Donald Cone.

He served our country as a Lt. in the U.S. Navy and was a graduate of Georgia Tech. He worked for Lockheed Martin for many years until his retirement in 1999. Mr. Cone graduated from Marietta High School in 1956. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Industrial Design in 1964 at Georgia Tech. He received his MBA in 1978 from National University.

Survivors include: loving wife, Leslie Cone; daughter, Rhonda Rothhardt, daughter, Cyndi Harvey; brother, Ed Cone; sister, Gratia Hursey and sister, Ann Vining; grandchildren, Stephen, Nathaniel, Erin, Alyssa, Nicholas, Amy and adopted grandchild, Ashley Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at www.lls.org.

Arrangements entrusted to the Finch-Cochran Funeral Home of McCaysville, Gerogia.

You may send your condolences to the family and sign the guest register at www.cochranfuneralhomes.com.