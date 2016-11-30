Belle Mathis

Belle Moore Mathis, age 91, of Epworth, Georgia, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter Nov. 26, 2016.

She was born May 1, 1925, in Fannin County, Georgia, to the late David Fred Moore and Minnie Ditmore Moore.

She was also preceded in death by husband, Gordon Willard Mathis Sr; and brother, Claude Fred Moore Jr.

Belle was a longtime member of Lebanon Baptist Church and was active in the Woman’s Missionary Union, helped in the bereavement food ministry, and sang in the choir for many years. She loved her Lord, loved people, and loved to sing and cook. She sold Avon in the community for over thirty years.

She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Margaret and the Rev. Al Patterson of Epworth, Georgia; son and daughter-in-law, the Rev. G.W. and Lynda Mathis of Copperhill, Tennessee; and son and daughter-in-law, Rev. Claude and Kathi Mathis of Blue Ridge, Georgia. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren: Tammy Bonilla, Alice Payne, Kim Worley, Chris Patterson, Enoch Patterson, Monica Clark, Kelly Brown, David Mathis, Ginger Hughes, the Rev. Scotty Mathis, Candy Taylor, and Lynn Franklin; thirty-one great grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, at 2 p.m. at Lebanon Baptist Church, Epworth, Georgia, with the Rev. Claude Mathis, the Rev. Al Patterson, and the Rev. Scotty Mathis officiating.

She laid in state at the church from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour. Chris Patterson, David Mathis, the Rev. Scotty Mathis, the Rev. Al Patterson, the Rev. G.W. Mathis, and the Rev. Claude Mathis served as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were Jack Mathis, Junior Mathis, and the deacons of Lebanon Baptist Church. Burial followed in the church cemetery.

The family received friends at the Finch-Cochran Funeral Home of McCaysville, Georgia, from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2016.

Flowers were accepted, and donations may be made to Lebanon Baptist Church, Drawer 309, Epworth, GA 30541, in Belle’s memory.

Arrangements entrusted to Finch-Cochran Funeral Home, McCaysville, Georgia.

