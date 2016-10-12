Barbara Dilbeck

Barbara Jean Poe Dilbeck, age 71, of Turtletown passed away on Oct. 5, 2016.

She was born on Oct. 6, 1944, in Stevenson, Alabama, to the late Harry S. and Lillian Conner Poe. She was a member of the McCaysville Church of Christ where she had taught ladies and children’s Bible classes for many years.

Professionally, she worked in the safety department at the Tennessee Chemical Company, and later taught at Copper Basin High School, Tri-County Community College and Pickens Technical Institute. She also worked at the Copper Basin Medical Center.

She loved quilting and was a long-time member of the Tennessee Valley Quilters Association and the Star Stitches Quilting Guild of Scottsboro, Alabama.

Also preceding her in death was her sister, Beulah Eva Poe and one brother-in-law, Jerry Dilbeck.

Survivors include her husband, Don Dilbeck of the home; sons and daughter-in-laws, Glynn and Sandy Dilbeck of Gallatin, Tennessee, and Tim and Melissa Dilbeck of Ducktown; five grandchildren, Marissa Dilbeck Wells (Christian) of Millersville, Tennessee, Emily Dilbeck (fiancée Levi Bailey) of Greensboro, North Carolina, Jake Dilbeck of Ducktown, Garrett Dilbeck of Gallatin, Tennessee, and Cole Dilbeck of Ducktown; one great-grandchild, Clayton Dilbeck of Gallatin, Tennessee; her siblings, Stella Poe Sutton (late Howard Sutton) of Chattanooga, Sam Poe (Patsy) of Chattanooga, Sue Poe Wilson of Jasper, Tennessee, Janie Poe Troxell (Edward) of Bridgeport, Alabama, and Dorothy Mae Poe Richey (Wayne) of Ider, Alabama; brothers and sisters-in-laws, Doug Dilbeck (Jodie) of Ducktown, Peggy Abercrombie of Blairsville, Nancy Dilbeck Barnes (Billy Joe) of Ducktown, Danny Dilbeck (Una Vee) of Ducktown, Ronnie Dilbeck (Susie) of Ranger, North Carolina; and many beloved nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Memorial services were on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, at 3 p.m. from the McCaysville Church of Christ at 134 Bridge St. McCaysville with Ministers Keith Ritchie, William B. Johnston and Brandon Jones officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: Gospel Broadcasting Network, 8900 Germantown Rd. Olive Branch, Mississippi, 38654 or at www.gbntv.org.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Copperhill, Tennessee, was in charge of the arrangements.