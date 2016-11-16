Annette Newman, age 77, of Ducktown, Tennessee, passed away Nov. 10, 2016, in Blue Ridge, Georgia.

Ms. Newman was born Aug. 27, 1939, in Turtletown, Tennessee, to the late Carmel and Thelma Picklesimer Newman. Annette was a very social person and the longest resident of the Life Care Center of Copper Basin at 26 years. She enjoyed bingo, singing, and loved being around people.

Ms. Newman was preceded in death by her sister, Sandra Newman, brother, Hoyt Newman, and nephew, Kenny Harris.

Survivors include: daughter, Alice Moore; sisters, Brenda Collis and Alice Fay Moore; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, at 3 p.m. at the Finch-Cochran Funeral Home with the Rev. Roger Hyatt officiating.

Interment followed at Crestlawn Cemetery, McCaysville, Georiga. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Life Care Center of Copper Basin, 116 Industrial Drive, Ducktown, TN 37326.

The family received friends at the Finch-Cochran Funeral Home of McCaysville, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted to the Finch-Cochran Funeral Home of McCaysville, GA. You may send condolences to the family and sign the guest register at www.cochranfuneralhomes.com.