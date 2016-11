Amos Miller

Amos Omer Miller, age 89, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016.

He is survived by children, Ronnie Miller, Cecil Miller, Evelyn Ledford, Ellen Grizzell; brother, Carl Miller; sister, Myrtle Loudermilk; twelve grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren. A graveside service was conducted Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, at 4 p.m. from the Friendship # 3 church cemetery.

Akins Funeral Home of Copperhill in charge of the arrangements.