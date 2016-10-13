Wreck claims 1, injuries 40 more on Hwy. 515

One person is dead and 40 were injured in an accident on Highway 515 north of the Gilmer Pickens county line, according to Capt. Frank Copeland of the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office.

A tour bus heading north on Highway 515 collided with a semi truck pulling out of Whitestone Road. Copeland said one of the injured was transported by helicopter, the rest by ambulance.

Both lanes of the highway were closed. Southbound lanes are closed at the 382 connector.

Copeland said southbound travelers are being routed onto 382 south. He believed northbound traffic was being routed to 136 up to Old Highway 5.

Be sure to see next week's issue of The News Observer for full details.