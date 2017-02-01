This small black male mix was picked up Jan. 25 in the Morganton area. He has some white markings and is very interested in the world around him. He is currently available for adoption if not reclaimed by his owner. His animal control number is 011-17.Fannin County Animal Control Officer Pat Patterson holds a puppy mix picked up Jan. 25 in the Morganton area. The cuddly light brown female has some white markings. She is available for adoption from Animal Control if not reclaimed by her owner. Her animal control number is 10-17.This previously viewed mix is brown with black and white markings. She was picked up in October 2016 in the Mineral Bluff area. She is desperately looking for a forever home and has a mild calming demeanor. She is currently available for adoption if not reclaimed by her owner. Her animal control number is 297-16.This female bully mix is a previously viewed white dog with a few black spots. She is full of energy, ready to enjoy the outdoors with her trusty companion and is available for adoption if not reclaimed by her owner. Her animal control number is 342-16.

Adopt-A-Pet

Wed, 02/01/2017
By: 
BRIANNE COLLAR
brianne@thenewsobserver.com

The featured dog of the week is a sweet female mix picked up in the Morganton area.

She is a calm, short haired light brown with white mix and is currently up for adoption from Animal Control if not reclaimed by her owner. Her animal control number is 010-17.

The puppy was one of two puppies picked up last week. Officer Pat Patterson said while dogs are picked up they are reclaimed, adopted or go to rescue agencies on a routine basis.

Pet owners are encouraged to have proper identifcation on their pets to keep from having them reported as stray dogs and captured by Animal Control. Manager John Drullinger encourages residents to avoid capturing loose dogs. He said to just call Animal Control if concerned.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845. 

Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.

