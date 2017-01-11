Adopt-A-Pet

The featured dog of the week at Fannin County Animal Control is a white and black male mix picked up in Hell’s Hollow.

He is a friendly companion and is currently up for adoption from Animal Control, if not reclaimed by his owner. His animal control number is 01-17.

He and his sister were the first two dogs picked up by Animal Control in 2017.

Residents are asked to call the facility if they are concerned about a wandering dog, Manager John Drullinger said.

A call to Animal Control will bring the officers out to investigate. Safety is the main concern when attempting to capture unfamiliar dogs. Proper identification helps officers locate animal owners. Adequate shelter for outdoor dogs is encouraged during cold temperatures.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours, the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control or to learn if a lost pet is there, call 706-632-3845.

Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.