Fannin County Animal Control Officer Pat Patterson is shown with the first dog taken in for 2017. He was picked up Jan. 4 in Hell’s Hollow with his sister. The male dog is calm and patient with his handler. He is available for adoption from Animal Control, if not reclaimed by his owner. His animal control number is 01-17.The female white and black mix counterpart to the featured dog of the week was also picked up Jan. 4 in Hell’s Hollow. She has a gentle spirit and is very curious about her surroundings. She is currently available for adoption, if not reclaimed by her owner. Her animal control number is 02-17.This previously viewed male mix was picked up Dec. 27 off George Curtis Road. He is a mix of white with black spots, and a brown, black and white face. He is currently available for adoption, if not reclaimed by his owner. His animal control number is 355-16.This previously viewed gray and white bull mix puppy was picked up Dec. 27 off Galloway Road. He is young, shy and very gentle. He is available for adoption, if not reclaimed by his owner. His animal control number is 358-16.

Adopt-A-Pet

Wed, 01/11/2017 - 9:00am News Observer
By: 
BRIANNE COLLAR
brianne@thenewsobserver.com

The featured dog of the week at Fannin County Animal Control is a white and black male mix picked up in Hell’s Hollow.

He is a friendly companion and is currently up for adoption from Animal Control, if not reclaimed by his owner. His animal control number is 01-17.

He and his sister were the first two dogs picked up by Animal Control in 2017. 

Residents are asked to call the facility if they are concerned about a wandering dog, Manager John Drullinger said. 

A call to Animal Control will bring the officers out to investigate. Safety is the main concern when attempting to capture unfamiliar dogs. Proper identification helps officers locate animal owners. Adequate shelter for outdoor dogs is encouraged during cold temperatures. 

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours, the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control or to learn if a lost pet is there, call 706-632-3845. 

Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.

