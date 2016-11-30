This white and black female mix was picked up Nov. 18 off Stiles Road. She is calm and searching for a forever home. She is currently available for adoption if not reclaimed by her owner. Her animal control number is 324-16.Fannin County Animal Control Manager John Drullinger displays a black and white striped mix that was picked up Nov. 10 off Mull Drive. This male would love a family to join. He is currently available for adoption if not reclaimed by his owner. His animal control number is 320-16.This previously viewed female mix was picked up off Mineral Bluff Highway on Oct. 20. She has a brownish orange coat with black stripes. She is available for adoption if not reclaimed by her owner. Her animal control number is 297-16. The previously viewed white and light brown hound mix was picked up in August near Little Creek. She is available for adoption from Animal Control if not reclaimed by his owner. Her animal control number is 207-16.

Adopt-A-Pet

Wed, 11/30/2016 - 9:00am News Observer
By: 
BRIANNE COLLAR
brianne@thenewsobserver.com

The featured dog of the week is a previously viewed male black and white mix breed. He was picked up off Mull Drive on Nov. 10 and taken to Fannin County Animal Control off Industrial Boulevard in Blue Ridge. 

The calm and friendly dog is currently up for adoption from Animal Control if not reclaimed by his owner. His animal control number is 320-16.

Manager John Drullinger said the facility is accepting blankets with no filling, towels, and chew toys to entertain and care for dogs being held daily.

The officers encourage residents to avoid capturing animals themselves and to just call Animal Control.

Pet owners are encouraged to put collars on pets with owner information to avoid impoundment.

With winter approaching, appropriate care of outdoor dogs should be given with sufficient shelter and food.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845. 

Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.

The News Observer

Phone: 706.632.2019

Fax: 706.632.2577

Email: news@thenewsobserver.com

Address: P.O.Box 989,

5748 Appalachian Hwy

Blue Ridge, GA, 30513

 

Follow Us