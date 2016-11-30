Adopt-A-Pet

The featured dog of the week is a previously viewed male black and white mix breed. He was picked up off Mull Drive on Nov. 10 and taken to Fannin County Animal Control off Industrial Boulevard in Blue Ridge.

The calm and friendly dog is currently up for adoption from Animal Control if not reclaimed by his owner. His animal control number is 320-16.

Manager John Drullinger said the facility is accepting blankets with no filling, towels, and chew toys to entertain and care for dogs being held daily.

The officers encourage residents to avoid capturing animals themselves and to just call Animal Control.

Pet owners are encouraged to put collars on pets with owner information to avoid impoundment.

With winter approaching, appropriate care of outdoor dogs should be given with sufficient shelter and food.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845.

Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.