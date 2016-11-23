Adopt-A-Pet

A female black and multi-tan mix is the featured dog of the week. She was surrendered by her owner on Nov. 16 at Fannin County Animal Control off Industrial Boulevard in Blue Ridge.

The young companion is currently up for adoption from Animal Control if not reclaimed by her owner. Her animal control number is 323-16.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are daily, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

Officer Pat Patterson encourages residents to contact Animal Control over stray dog concerns. “Do not try to capture and deliver them yourselves,” Patterson said.

Only two dogs were taken in this past week, Patterson said.

The Animal Control team suggests pet owners provide proper identification of owner and contact information to avoid impoundment.

With winter approaching, appropriate care of outdoor dogs should be given with sufficient shelter and food

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845.

Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.