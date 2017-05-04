Tri-State working to restore power to thousands of customers

David Lewis, engineering manager at Tri-State EMC, said between 8,000 to 9,000 customers were without power in the coverage area from Hiwassee Dam, North Carolina, to Blue Ridge as of 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 4.

The strong winds with gusts as high 58 MPH, according to Lewis, were responsible for wide-scale damage to power lines as a result of falling trees and limbs.

Lewis stated that Tri-State will work to restore power in Blue Ridge first and work its way out across the coverage area from there.