Tri-State working to restore power to thousands of customers

Thu, 05/04/2017 - 11:36am News Observer
By: 
JASON BECK
jason@thenewsobserver.com

David Lewis, engineering manager at Tri-State EMC, said between 8,000 to 9,000 customers were without power in the coverage area from Hiwassee Dam, North Carolina, to Blue Ridge as of 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 4. 

The strong winds with gusts as high 58 MPH, according to Lewis, were responsible for wide-scale damage to power lines as a result of falling trees and limbs.

Lewis stated that Tri-State will work to restore power in Blue Ridge first and work its way out across the coverage area from there.

The News Observer

Phone: 706.632.2019
Fax: 706.632.2577
Email: news@thenewsobserver.com

Address: P.O.Box 989,
5748 Appalachian Hwy
Blue Ridge, GA, 30513