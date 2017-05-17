Adopt-A-Pet

Fannin County Animal Control encourages residents not to capture stray or uncollared dogs for safety concerns.

This week’s featured dogs of the week was dropped off by a local resident. He is a male hound that came to Animal Control May 9.

He is very curious of his surroundings and full of energy. His distinctive black, brown and tan markings make him a handsome dog.

He is currently up for adoption from Fannin County Animal Control if not reclaimed by his owner. His animal control number is 093-17.Manager John Drullinger encourages dog owners to be cautious of letting animals run loose. If concerned about a dog running loose, call the county facility.

Two dogs featured this week were both dropped off by locals. “Just call us if you see a wandering dog,” Officer JR Cornett said.

Proper identification helps officers locate animal owners. Pet owners are encouraged to provide adequate living space and health care with the season and temperatures changing.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours, the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845. Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.