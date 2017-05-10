Adopt-A-Pet

A cream colored hound mix picked up May 2 near Pack Creek is the featured dog of the week.

The female dog is curious and observant of her surroundings when outdoors.

She is currently up for adoption from Fannin County Animal Control if not reclaimed by her owner. Her animal control number is 089-17.

Manager John Drullinger encourages dog owners to be cautious of letting animals run loose. Other residents have pets that dogs can harm. Wild animals such as coyotes, opossums and raccoons can pose health risks to pets.

Drullinger said, if concerned about a dog running loose, call the county facility.

Proper identification helps officers locate animal owners. Pet owners are encouraged to provide adequate living space and health care with the season and temperatures changing.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845.

Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.