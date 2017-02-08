U.S. Attorney releases statement about ricin scare

John Horn, US Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, has released the following statement regarding the substance identified as the poison ricin, which was found in a car at Fannin Regional Hospital last Thursday.

That car was driven by William Christopher Gibbs, 27, of Morganton, who was arrested following the incident on county charges.

“(The) FBI is investigating this matter carefully and thoroughly with local law enforcement authorities, including the Fannin County Sheriff’s Department. We have identified no evidence that any poisonous or toxic substances have been dispersed or that the public is at risk, and we are coordinating with the 4th Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team of the Army National Guard and the Cherokee County Fire Department to ensure that the area is safe. We will continue to investigate any leads associated with this case, and encourage any citizens with any information to contact the FBI,” Horn said.