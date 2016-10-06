Ray Lents to be honored

SFC Ray Lents will be honored in a pair of ceremonies Monday, Oct. 10, followed by an open house at Georgia State Patrol Post 27 in Blue Ridge.

Lents was well-known throughout Fannin County and the North Georgia area for his years of service at Post 27, retiring from there as Post Commander in the early 1990s. He passed away soon after retiring.

A special service will be held honoring Lents beginning at 10 a.m. Monday at Epworth First Baptist Church. During the ceremony, speakers will include Georgia Speaker of the House David Ralston and Colonel Mark W. McDonough.

Ralston represents Fannin, Gilmer and part of Lumpkin counties in the state House of Representatives and McDonough is the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety. McDonough once served as assistant post commander at Post 27.

The service will then move to Lents’ graveside where the Georgia State Patrol Honor Guard will conduct a ceremony.

Immediately following, there will be a dedication ceremony and sign unveiling on Hwy. 515 at the Orvin Lance Connector to dedicate that intersection to Lents. State Senator Steve Gooch and Lt. Colonel Russell Powell of the Georgia State Patrol will speak.

Early Monday afternoon, after events honoring Lents conclude, an open house will be held at Post 27 to unveil several recent improvements to the facility. The event will include old and new vehicles, motorcycles, a helicopter, and a GSP motor unit stationed in Atlanta.

Everyone is invited to attend the events.